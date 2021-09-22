Bangor Comic & Toy Con Will Host A Cosplay Masquerade Ball

Dreaming that you're a book or movie character is a pretty common thing, and wishing you could meet that special beloved character is also a pretty big deal, especially if you're a movie buff.

Movie and comic lovers alike flock to Maine for Bangors Comic & Toy Con each year hoping they will feel as if they are inside the movies or books. Hardcore fans dress up as their favorite characters while others attended the event in hopes of meeting a famous actor or actress.

The Bangor Comic & Toy Con is hosting a new event this year, aside from the annual convention. According to a Facebook post made by Bangor Comic & Toy Con, 2021 will bring its first Cosplay Masquerade Ball. October 2nd is the date and the event will run from 6-9 pm.



Here is the updated information. Originally a 21+ event, the Cosplay Masquerade Ball is now open to all ages. The location of the Ball will be at the old Lane Bryant location in the Bangor Mall.

