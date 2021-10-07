Fort Knox Canceled 2021 “Fright at Fort” For 2nd Year In A Row

Halloween is right around the corner, and one thing is for sure, people love all things creepy, skulls, potions, witches, trick or treating, and last but not least, the paranormal. Some people like the paranormal parts of Halloween so much that they go looking for it.

During Halloween in Maine, one of the biggest paranormal attractions has to be 'Fright at Fort' at Fort Knox in Prospect. This annual event brings people from all over New England as they hunt for the scare of their lives.

According to a Facebook post made by Fort Knox, Maine, Fort Knox is canceling their annual 'Fright at Fort' for the second year in a row. Unfortunately, this decision didn't come lightly; however, due to the public's safety and the pandemic's state, it is in the best interest of everyone to push Fright at Fort off for another year.



Hopefully, by next Halloween, the world will be back to being scared of things like paranormal activity and ghosts and less scared of an invisible virus-like Covid 19.

