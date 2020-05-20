The Patriots have released an awesome new video congratulating the Class of 2020. It's not a usual year for these high school and college graduates so it's nice that they are getting the extra attention and words of advice and praise from our Patriot heroes. The video stars Robert Kraft (who can't even fit all the Pats Super Bowl trophies in his shot), Devin McCourty, Julian Edelman, James White, and others. My favorite part of the video is with Edleman at the end who mouths Tom Brady's signature "Let's Go!!!!" Priceless.

It's great to see the Patriots with this nice salute to seniors. We just hope they really get to play some football this fall. Here's the Pats schedule. We have them at 9-7.

· Week 1: vs. MIA (Sunday, Sept. 13 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 2: @ SEA (Monday, Sept. 20 @ 8:20 p.m.

· Week 3: vs. LV (Sunday, Sept. 27 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 4: @ KC (Sunday, Oct. 4 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 5: vs. DEN (Sunday, Oct. 11 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 6: BYE

· Week 7: vs. SF (Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 8: @ BUF (Sunday, Nov. 1 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 9: @ NYJ (Monday, Nov. 9 @ 8:15 p.m.

· Week 10: vs. BAL (Sunday, Nov. 15 @ 8:20 p.m.

· Week 11: @ HOU (Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 12: vs. ARI (Sunday, Nov. 29 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 13: @ LAC (Sunday, Dec. 6 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 14: @ LAR (Thursday, Dec. 10 @ 8:20 p.m.

· Week 15: @ MIA (Sunday, Dec. 20 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 16: vs. BUF (Monday, Dec. 28 @ 8:15 p.m.

· Week 17: vs. NYJ (Sunday, Jan. 3 @ 1 p.m. ET)