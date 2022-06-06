Have You Seen This Car Stolen in Grand Falls, N.B.?

Investigation of Car Theft in Grand Falls, N.B.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP are releasing details about a car stolen in Grand Falls between June 2 and June 4, 2022.

Timeframe of Theft and Incident Details

The vehicle was parked when it was taken from outside a local business on Michaud Road. Police said they believe the theft happened sometime around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Description of Vehicle and Identification Info

The Saint-Léonard RCMP have provided a description of the stolen car. It is a light blue 2011 Subaru Impreza hatchback (the car was wrapped light blue, but is originally black in color). The license plates are from New Brunswick with the number JZP 897. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is JF1GR8H63BL818163.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers

Call the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 with information related to the theft of this 2011 Subaru Impreza in Grand Falls, N.B. on June 4, 2022. Also, contact police if you have seen the vehicle since the time it was stolen. You can also remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

Look for updates on this New Brunswick news story as information is made available to the media and public. Additional details will be posted to the homepage, online, and on the app. You can download the app for free and listen anywhere on your smart device.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.