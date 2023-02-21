Get Ready To Laugh, Bangor: Impractical Jokers Coming In April

If high-school level hijinx and humor are your thing, chances are you are quite familiar with the truTV show "Impractical Jokers" starring Brian `Q' Quinn, James `Murr' Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano.

The four lifelong friends have been performing alongside one another for years, with their reality show kicking off in December 2011. The gist of the show: The four-some, with the maturity level of 14-year-old boys, like to prank each other in the most embarrassing of ways. They've also been featured on Comedy Central and TBS.

And the Impractical Jokers are taking their show on the road, making a stop this Spring, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

According to the Cross Insurance Center Facebook Page:

"Your favorite jokers are coming to Maine! The Impractical Jokers bring The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour to the Cross Insurance Center on Thursday, April 27th! Venue presale starts on Thursday, February 23rd, at 10:00 AM and ends at 10:00 PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24th, at 10:00 AM."

The group tried to come to Maine in 2019 and then in 2020, and was scheduled to play at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. But due to Covid, their visit was canceled.

Joe Gatto did come to the Merril Auditorium in Portland in September of 2022, for a solo show.

This April's show will mark the first time in several years that the comedians will have made it to Maine, let alone Bangor.

To get more information on the show, or for the links to purchase tickets when they become available, you can check out the Cross Insurance Center's website, by clicking here.