Funko Is the Next Toy Line Getting Its Own Movie

If you’ve been to any toy or comics shop in the last five years, you have watched as the shelf space has slowly been taken over by more and more products from the Funko company; particularly their ubiquitous line of Pop! vinyl figures. After many years of sales, there are hundreds upon hundreds of theses Pops! in the wild — and now the company will have its own movie too.

Deadline reports that Funko is teaming with Warner Bros. on a feature animated film starring the toymaker’s popular figures. Like LEGO — who’s been the focus of several very successful Warner Bros. animated movies recently — Funko is mostly known now for licensed toys, and presumably Warner Bros. could ensure the characters it controls (the DC heroes, Harry Potter, Scooby Doo) could all appear in the movie. Really, if you want to make a LEGO-style animated movie without LEGO, Funko is one of the few toy brands that would make sense.

This was Funko CEO Brian Mariotti’s statement on the news.

We’re thrilled for this opportunity and are committed to make an amazing Funko movie that stands on its own merit. This isn’t about selling toys or building a brand. The team at Warner Animation Group have a unique vision of what the first film should be and we are extremely excited to take this journey alongside them.

Wait, it’s not about selling toys? Let’s all remember that when there are literally 125 different Funko Pop!s connected to The Funko Movie in four years.