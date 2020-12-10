Queen’s ‘News of the World,’ Freddie Mercury Get New Funko Series

Queen announced a trio of new Funko Pop! figures inspired by singer Freddie Mercury and the band's 1977 LP, News of the World.

The two Mercury figures draw on a pair of the late frontman's famous stage looks: One shows the bare-chested singer decked out like royalty in a cape and crown, seemingly a reference to their famous 1986 show at London's Wembley Stadium; the other shows the musician in a white tank top and blue jeans, the outfit Mercury wore during Queen's famous set at Live Aid 1985.

The final figure is a miniature of the silver, red-eyed robot featured on the News cover. That product comes with a backdrop of the album art.

All three items are available to pre-order via Entertainment Earth. The site notes that all three are "coming in February 2021," though the estimated ship date could change.

The new Funko Pop! run follows a series of Queen figures in 2018. Three of those featured Mercury in different outfits: a harlequin jumpsuit, the white suit and yellow jacket he wore at the Wembley Stadium show and the shirtless karate look he sported while touring behind 1982's Hot Space.

Queen's Brian May recently reflected on the band's iconic Live Aid performance, noting that he walked offstage thinking the 22-minute set was "kind of okay." "[We] didn't realize that it had made such a lasting impression on the ether," he told TalkRADIO. "It sort of lives on, doesn't it?”

The guitarist also took part in a virtual Wayne's World reunion, confirming that Mercury watched — and "loved" — the film's famous "Bohemian Rhapsody" sequence prior to his 1991 death.