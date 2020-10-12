‘Black Sabbath’ Cover Model Gets Funko Pop! Figure

The woman on the cover of Black Sabbath's first record is about to get her own Funko Pop! figure, as part of a new line devoted to classic albums.

According to a pre-order listing on Amazon, the collectible will be released on Dec. 26.

This is just the second figure in Funko Pop!'s new Albums series. The first, set to arrive this week, is the baby seen on the cover of the Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 album Ready to Die.

In honor of Black Sabbath's 50th anniversary earlier this year, model Louisa Livingstone spoke about the shoot for the LP's cover. “I remember it was freezing cold,” she recalled.

“I had to get up at about 4 o’clock in the morning. [Photographer] Keith [Macmillan] was rushing around with dry ice, throwing it into the water. It didn’t seem to be working very well, so he ended up using a smoke machine. It was just, ‘Stand there and do that.’ I’m sure he said it was for Black Sabbath, but I don’t know if that meant anything much to me at the time.”

Livingstone was chosen by Macmillan because she was only five feet tall, which would make the scenery around her look bigger. They went to Mapledurham Watermill in Oxfordshire, a building that dates back to the 15th century, and tried a variety of poses before deciding that a simple shot of her looking at the camera worked best.

“She wasn’t wearing any clothes under that cloak because we were doing things that were slightly more risque, but we decided none of that worked,” he said. “Any kind of sexuality took away from the more foreboding mood. But she was a terrific model. She had amazing courage and understanding of what I was trying to do.”