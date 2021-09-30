A deluxe Funko Pop! vinyl figurine set fashioned after Metallica's likenesses from their "Black Album" period is coming exclusively to Walmart this December. Pre-orders are available now.

In a video shared online this week, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett happily unboxes the product. The veteran rocker even signs one to eventually give away to a lucky Metallica fan — the clip says more details about the giveaway will emerge shortly.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"Hi, this is Kirk from Metallica," the musician says before he excitedly lays hands on the collection of figurines. "This wonderful box showed up today from Funko — I wonder what's inside!"

The set includes figures of Metallica's Hammett, frontman James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich and former bassist Jason Newsted, as well as the "album cover art packaged together in a protective hard case that can be hung on a wall," per a description.

As he further unboxes it, Hammett continues, "How cool is this? It's the new Funko Pop! Deluxe Album featuring Metallica's 'Black Album.' … Wow, they have us as the negatives just like the back of the album. And then they have an actual album in the background, but that doesn't look like an album that plays. How cool is this?"

Metallica previously got the Funko treatment when the collectible maker released individual Metallica figurines in 2017. The act's 1991 self-titled album, known colloquially to the band and fans as "The Black Album," was reissued in a remastered edition this month.

Pre-order the Funko Pop! Deluxe Album Metallica set at walmart.com.

