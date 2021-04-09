Devo’s Signature Looks Get New Funko Pop! Figures

Devo fans and Funko Pop! collectors, rejoice: The new wave legends are getting their own line of collectible figures soon.

The Devo Funko Pops will be available in two of the band’s signature looks: the yellow jumpsuits from the band’s “Satisfaction” video and the black, sleeveless turtlenecks and red “energy dome” hats from the “Whip It” video (replete, of course, with miniature whips). The figures are available for preorder now and will be released on July 7.

Devo are the latest in a long line of rock icons to be memorialized by Funko over the past several years. Previous artists to receive the vinyl-figure treatment include Aerosmith, ZZ Top, AC/DC, Bret Michaels, Motorhead, Slayer and Slipknot. Other important figures in classic rock and metal lore have also been Funko-fied, including the cover model from Black Sabbath's eponymous debut album and several different Iron Maiden Eddie mascots.

Funko's music legends series hasn't been limited to rock and metal either. The toy brand has also saluted country music with Willie Nelson and Shania Twain figures and paid tribute to hip-hop with models of Lil Wayne, Salt-N-Pepa and N.W.A's Eazy-E.

The Funko Pop! announcement comes at a fruitful time for Devo. The artsy rock 'n' roll satirists were nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, joining heavy hitters such as Iron Maiden, the Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Carole King, Jay-Z and Chaka Khan. The group's native Akron recently named April 1 "Devo Day," kicking off a month of citywide campaigning to help get the group inducted into the Rock Hall in nearby Cleveland.

