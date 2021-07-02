Funko has announced the latest additions to their popular line of figurine collectibles.

Iron Maiden’s famous mascot Eddie will be featured in two new Funkos, reflecting two of the band’s classic albums. The Somewhere in Time figure captures Eddie in futuristic headgear and holding a ray-gun, much like the cover of the 1986 LP. A limited edition chase variant – randomly inserted into select boxes – will include an outfit change to the mascot. Meanwhile, the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Funko will showcase Eddie with a skeletal base and holding a heart, once again reflecting the album’s artwork.

The new figures are the latest in a long line of collaborations between the toymaker and the classic metal band. Previous Iron Maiden Funkos include collectibles inspired by the band’s albums Killers, The Number of the Beast and Piece of Mind.

Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Green Day, John Lennon and Ozzy Osbourne are also among the rockers getting new Funko figures. The latest Hendrix addition captures the legendary guitarist as he appeared during a July 30, 1970 concert in Hawaii. The performances were released for the first time in 2020 as the Live in Maui album.

Meanwhile, Lennon’s latest Funko incarnation captures the iconic rocker in his army jacket attire, worn during his famous 1972 performance at Madison Square Garden, and released on the posthumous Live in New York City album in 1986.

In similar fashion, Ozzy’s latest Funko finds the Prince of Darkness as he appeared on the cover of 1981’s Diary of a Madman.

Green Day get the Funko treatment for the first time, with the pop-punk trio’s figures wearing their distinctive American Idiot era attire. While Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt can each be purchased separately, the same can’t be said for another legendary ‘90s act. Pearl Jam’s Funkos are only available as a five-pack set.

Check out all the latest Funko rock figures below. Further details can be found at the official Funko website.

