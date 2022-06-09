Fort Kent Rallies Twice To Beat Central In Extra Innings; Recap

Class C North Baseball Quarterfinals

The #2 Fort Kent Warriors hosted #7 Central Red Devils in the Class C Northern Maine high school baseball playoffs on Thursday. Fort Kent cruised to a 12-0 win over Narraguagas in the Round of 16, and Central defeated Penquis to advance to the quarterfinal round.

Rain was forecasted for mid-afternoon so the game was played earlier to accommodate for the potential weather.

Fort Kent's Fast Start

Fort Kent loaded the bases in the first inning and capitalized on an error when Ethan Daigle hit a line drive to right field. All three Warriors runners would come in to score on the play. Daigle would cross home plate later in the inning on a wild pitch, giving Fort Kent an early 4-0 lead.

Central mounts a comeback

Central grabbed momentum in the top of the third inning when they sent ten batters to the plate. The Red Devils rallied for five runs in the visiting half of the third frame. Ben Speid and Jaylon Herbert drew run scoring walks, and a Haydon Strour RBI double highlighted the Red Devil rally. In the bottom of the third inning Max Bois drove in Ethan Raymond for Fort Kent, to tie the game 5-5 after three innings of play.

Now it gets interesting

Fort Kent took a 6-5 lead in the fourth inning when Austin Delisle scored from third base on a wild pitch. The Warriors would take that same one run lead into the seventh inning. Central loaded the bases and tied the game on a sac fly hit by Herbert. A second sac fly in the inning put the seventh seeded Red Devils ahead 7-6. Down to their final out, the Warriors tied the game with Ethan Daigle crossed home plate on an error.

Extra frames

Central regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning, scoring the go-ahead run at the time, on an error. The Red Devils would attempt to close out the Warriors one more time in the bottom of the extra inning. Fort Kent was able to get runners on first and third base with two outs in the inning, when Austin Delisle came to the plate. Central decided to intentionally walk Delise after Will Roy stole second base on the first pitch of the at-bat. Ethan Daigle drew a walk to bring in the game-tying run on five pitches. Ethan Raymound followed with a five pitch walk that would bring in the game-winning run.

Fort Kent defeated Central in extra innings by a score of 9-8 and will play host a semifinal game on Saturday. They will play the winner of the George Stevens at Mount View quarterfinal game.

