FDA Expands Authorization for Pfizer Vaccine for 12-15 Years Old

Tuesday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes two more COVID-related deaths in the state and 238 new coronavirus. Aroostook County had seven new cases.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old.

Maine Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said the FDA authorization allows more than 58,000 Maine residents between the ages of 12 and 15 to get protection from COVID-19 starting now.

Governor Mills is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible to "protect their health, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our state, and to help us get back to normal sooner.”