107 Fully Vaccinated Mainers Have Contracted COVID-19

They're referred to as 'breakthrough COVID-19 Infections', but what does that mean exactly? According to WABI TV 5, a breakthrough COVID infection is when someone contracts COVID-19 after having received both of their Moderna or Pfizer shots, or the single Johnson & Johnson shot, and at least two weeks have gone by since receiving the full vaccine.

Though the number of breakthrough infections is relatively very low to the overall number of new cases in Maine, it is something that Dr. Shah and the Maine CDC are currently tracking. Of the 107 fully-vaccinated Mainers who have contracted the virus, one person has died. It is important to note that the one person who did pass away was reportedly already on hospice care prior to contracting the virus.

According to Maine's Center for Disease Control Director Dr Nirav Shah, this doesn't mean that the vaccines are ineffective. He said during a CDC update,

“Very, very few hospitalizations. Far fewer than would be expected in an unvaccinated cohort of 107 people. Proof positive there of course that the vaccine works very, very well. Even though folks on occasion may have gotten COVID, again 99.9998% did not. Even among those who did very, very mild cases.”

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective.

