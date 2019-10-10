Fall Classes for Working Professionals Coming to UMPI

A program which focuses on providing workforce development opportunities for the region is set to start soon at UMPI.

The University of Maine at Presque Isle’s Employer U program will offer two 20-hour courses this fall as part of its American Management Association’s University certificate program. The program sessions will be held at the MMG Center for Professional Development, which is located on the first floor of Kelley Commons, adjacent to the Campus Center.

The program is specifically geared to fit the particular needs of working professionals who want to be more effective in their current position as well as be more thoroughly prepared for future advancement.

According to the director of Employer U, Kim Jones, by meeting in a classroom setting with other participants from different occupations and organizations, students are able to see how companies handle workplace challenges similar to their own.

The course is titled Leadership Skills for Managers and will be held Oct. 16 to Nov. 13 from 5 to 8:15 p.m. Developing leadership skills and the mindset needed to ensure successful individual and organization performance will be the program's focus.

Another course, Communication Skills for Managers will run from Oct. 17 through Nov. 14 from 5 to 8:15 p.m. Participants in this course will learn how to create and deliver messages with the receiver in mind and in a variety of professional situations.

Each course is 20 hours long and meets once a week. The cost is $300 per person, or $275 per person for a group of 5 or more from the same organization or for an UMPI alumni. To register for a course, go to www.umpi.edu/employer-u or contact Kim Jones at kimberly.a.jones@maine.edu or 207-768-9459.