Exciting Finish To The Mapleton Little League Championship Game

Play ball!

The Mapleton Little League held their championship game on a hot and sunny Saturday afternoon with Buck Construction taking on the Mapleton Lions team. Both teams advanced through the playoffs throughout the week and met each other at the ball field behind the school.

Good old-fashioned baseball fun

Mapleton little league baseball is a hidden gem for fans of the game and for those looking for a community activity to take in. The crowds are typically festive and the children enjoy playing in a competitive but relaxed environment. I recommend that you try to get to a Mapleton game next summer, you will be amazed by the support the community provides these athletes.

The matchup

Buck Construction rolled through the regular season, going undefeated and taking the #1 spot in the playoffs seeding. Mapleton Lions advanced to the championship after an exciting extra-innings win in the semifinal round on a steal of home plate.

Extra frames needed in Championship game

The championship game was a wild one as it took extra innings before a new champion was declared. Players from both teams fought through the near 90-degree temperatures and put on a show for the fans. A pitcher's duel until the fifth-inning, with the Mapleton Lions broke a 2-2 tie, and took at 6-2 lead into the bottom frame. Down to their final 6 outs, Buck Construction mounted a rally to tie the game and send it into extra-innings. Buck Construction would eventually bring the game-winning run home and take the 2022 Mapleton Little League title game.

Great game on both sides

Congratulations to both teams on a good summer of baseball and a great championship game. It was a pleasure to watch the next generation of baseball/softball players compete in a high stakes' matchup.

Buck Construction 2022 Mapleton Little League Champions

Who are these players?

Team members of the Mapleton Lions team were Abram Folsom, Casey Greenlaw, Elliot St. Peter, Thomas Kingston, Londynn Langley, Addisyn Markey, Aleah Rideout, Peyton Chandler, Elijah McBrearity, Colby McNally, Tyler Cunningham, Mason Pelletier, and Cole Soucy

Members of Buck Construction were Isiah Harvell, Logan Greaves, Owen Voisine, Holden Clar, Jackson Brooks-Buck, Nolan Greaves, Grayson Blackstone, Wilder Young, Natalie Porter, Hudson Porter, Aubrey Miller, Jackson Greaves, and Peyton Boinske.

