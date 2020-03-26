NMCC Student Named a 2020 New Century Workforce Scholar

Justin Barry, a student at Northern Maine Community College, has been named a 2020 New Century Workforce Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

The scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at institutions that grant associate degrees on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate. Barry graduated with an associate’s degree in plumbing & heating in 2019, and is currently pursuing an additional degree in electrical construction.

New Century Workforce Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. Over 2,200 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar is selected from each state.

The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. New Century Workforce Scholars will be recognized in Chicago, in October.