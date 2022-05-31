Delisle Dominates Wisdom K’s 16; Fort Kent over Wisdom 4-1 Recap

The St. John Valley has two of the top baseball teams

Two of the top baseball teams in northern Maine met in St. Agatha on Monday morning for a Memorial Day matchup between the Fort Kent Warriors and Wisdom Pioneers. Regular season play will conclude on Wednesday, and play-in games begin this Saturday.

Race to the finish

The Warriors started the day with a record of 12-4 and #2 in the Class C North heal-point standings. Wisdom came into the game with a record of 8-2, #2 in Class D North. Both teams are looking to secure a top two seed in their class so they can host playoff games up until the regional final round.

Warriors strike early

Ethan Daigle started the scoring in the top of the first inning for Fort Kent when he hit a line drive double to right field, scoring two runs. Daigle would score later in the inning on a fielder's choice, giving the Warriors an early 3-0 lead. Austin Delisle was the starting pitcher for Fort Kent and he mowed down the Wisdom batters.

Building a lead

Fort Kent added a fourth run in the top of the fourth inning to extend the lead, giving Delisle more than enough support to work with. Delisle would pitch six innings, scattering five hits, giving up one earned run, and striking out 16 batters for the Warriors. Ethan Raymond closed out the seventh inning, walking one batter and retiring the side. Fort Kent picked up a 4-1 victory over the Wisdom Pioneers.

On Deck:

Wisdom falls to 8-3 on the season and will play their final game of the season on Tuesday against the Southern Aroostook Warriors. Fort Kent finishes their season with a record of 13-4 and will wait for the final heal-point standings to be released later this week.

