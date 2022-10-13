Cummings Game Winner In Double OT Lifts Presque Isle Over Caribou

The boys teams take their turn on Thursday

Thursday night the Presque Isle Wildcats hosted the Caribou Vikings in Class B North boys’ soccer action. The JV teams played a thrilling game ahead of the varsity game at the Johnson Athletic Complex.

The JV teams were a primer for the varsity game

In the JV game Caribou's Konnor Huckins found the back of the net twice in the first half, to give the Vikings at 2-0 at halftime. Presque Isle tightened up their defense in the second half and were able to get back into the game after a goal by Camden O'Donnell. Later in the half the Wildcats tied the game on a goal from Brandon Porter. The teams played two overtime sessions without a goal scored and finished with a 2-2 tie.

Both teams should make the playoffs

The varsity game was a classic thriller among the two fierce rivals. Presque Isle currently sits in the #5 spot in Class B, and Caribou is #7 in the standings. The hometown Wildcats scored in the first half to grab a 1-0 lead on a goal from senior Malachai Cummings.

Back and forth

Both teams exchanged deep runs but the defenses stepped up and limited the quality looks at the goal. Caribou was able to tie the game in the second half when Jude Shea scored off of a deflection. The game would go to overtime. In the second overtime session on a throw-in from Cummings, the ball deflected off of the goalkeeper and went into the net, giving Presque Isle at 2-1 victory over Caribou.

Up next:

Presque Isle is now 6-6-1 on the season and will host the Hermon Hawks on Saturday afternoon. Caribou is now 4-9 on the season and will play their regular season finale in Ellsworth on Saturday. Playoffs will begin on Friday October 21.