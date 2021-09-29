County Soccer Teams Start Fast; Leading in Latest Standings

The very confusing and highly technical heal point standings have returned to Maine High School sports this year. During the 2020-21 seasons last year, the heal points were scraped and teams played in regional leagues to adapt to pandemic restrictions. As we get ready to turn the calendar to October it has become the time to pay attention to the heal point standings for our local soccer teams.

Here is the link to the Soccer Heal Point standings through the Maine Principals Association website.

Let's start with the Class B North Girls standings with just two teams from Aroostook County Schools. The Presque Isle Wildcats are currently sitting in the #8 spot with a point worthy game coming up this weekend against #4 John Bapst. Caribou Vikings are sitting in 12th place with a chance to make a big move this weekend, when they host #2 Ellsworth.

The Class B Boys have a County team currently sitting at #1 with the Presque Isle Wildcats off to a strong 4-0 start. This weekend's game against #3 John Bapst at the Dr. Gehrig Johnson Athletic Complex could go a long way in determining the top seed at the end of the regular season. The Caribou Vikings are #14 with many more games against opponents with high point values.

The Fort Kent girls' team is #1 in the Class C North Division and they will take on the Presque Isle Wildcats tonight. The Houlton Shires are #5 and are back playing after a 2-week break from activities due to covid-19 issues.

On the boy's side in Class C North the Warriors from Fort Kent are the #2 team despite two losses to Presque Isle. In Fort Kent's five wins they have outscored their opponents 31-5! The Houlton Shires team is #12 as they ramp back up into their season.

Most of the schools in Aroostook County are in the Class D North region for the MPA. On the girl's side, the Ashland Hornets are #1 with Fort Fairfield, Madawaska, Wisdom, and Southern Aroostook filling out spots 3-6. Of the 18 teams in Class D, 12 of them are from Aroostook County so there will be a lot of movement in the standings with many of these teams slated to play each other in the coming weeks.

Class D North boys have Madawaska and Easton in positions #2 and #3. Wisdom, Van Buren, Hodgdon, and Limestone MSSM all being in the top 9 of the division. Just like the girl's side, there are many games still to be played among Aroostook County teams.

