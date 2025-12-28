It was the first full day on the hardwood after Christmas, and the hardwood featured a full slate of girls and boys games across the region, with several County teams turning in strong performances and a few rivalry matchups going down to the final minutes.

Girls Basketball



Wisdom cruised past East Grand 67–5, led by Ava Lerman’s 29 points and Peyton Roy’s 12.

Houlton earned a 45–36 win over Calais behind 18 points from Tori Erwin and 10 from Reagan Wright.

Caribou took care of business in a 68–30 win over Orono. Lilly Bell scored 24, Quinn Corrigan added 18, and Peyton West finished with 10.

Fort Kent posted a 64–39 win over Hodgdon with balanced scoring, placing five players in double figures. Nicole Daigle's 16 and Emlyn Nadeau's 14 led the way, with Mallory Malmborg's 12, Arabella Grott's 11, and Katherine Michaud's 11 also helping pace Fort Kent. Hodgdon was led by Ava Ezell with 21 and Raina Ezell with 12.

John Bapst defeated Presque Isle 45–32. Presque Isle was paced by Marion Young's 16 and Gan Curtis added in 11.

Katahdin picked up a 43–37 win over Schenck, while Ashland defeated Easton 50–24 to round out the girls results.

Boys Basketball



Fort Kent completed the sweep of Hodgdon with a 57–43 win. Aden Jeffers led the Warriors with 23 points, and Finn Kelly added 12. Hodgdon was led by Cyran Ciarleglio with 17.

Wisdom rolled to a 77–28 win over East Grand, led by Sam Tardiff’s 32 points, with Cayden Hargrove chipping in 18 and Preston Lavoie adding in 12.

Caribou earned a 67–51 win over Orono behind Owen Corrigan's 21, Carson Richards (14), and Chandler St. Peter (13).

Presque Isle picked up a close 48–44 win over John Bapst. Brody McPherson led the Wildcats with 17, and Kason Bua added 13.

Schenck defeated Katahdin 64–52, Washington Academy beat Houlton 76–36, and Easton topped Ashland 70–15 to close out the boys slate.

Have a result, photos that you'd like to share? Click HERE!