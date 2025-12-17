Caribou hosted a freestyle 4K meet featuring skiers from Caribou, Fort Kent, Presque Isle, Madawaska, and Fort Fairfield. In the girls race, Isabella Albert (Caribou) earned the win in 14:01.6, with teammate Emma Graves (Caribou) close behind in 14:21.7. Taylor York (Presque Isle) rounded out the top three at 14:25.5.

On the boys side, Alden Reardon (Fort Kent) captured first place with a time of 10:43.7, followed by Ben Chartier (Fort Fairfield) in 11:36.8. Silas Baser (Presque Isle) placed third in 12:22.4 as several schools stacked strong packs in the middle of the field.

Team scoring came down to tight margins in both races. Caribou won the girls team title over Fort Kent by 10 points, while Fort Kent topped the boys team standings, edging Presque Isle by 7 points.

Girls Results (Freestyle 4K)

Isabella Albert (Caribou) — 14:01.6

Emma Graves (Caribou) — 14:21.7

Taylor York (Presque Isle) — 14:25.5

Addison Chasse (Ft. Kent) — 14:30.1

Piper Gagnon (Ft. Kent) — 15:50.2

Marie Johnston (Presque Isle) — 16:06.0

Caela Day (Caribou) — 16:09.9

Madison Thibault (Caribou) — 16:10.9

Addison Plourde (Ft. Kent) — 17:09.3

Ella Dubois (Ft. Kent) — 17:19.8

Chloe Boma (Caribou) — 17:35.2

Izzabelle McNeal (Presque Isle) — 18:57.0

Boys Results (Freestyle 4K)

Alden Reardon (Ft. Kent) — 10:43.7

Ben Chartier (Ft. Fairfield) — 11:36.8

Silas Baser (Presque Isle) — 12:22.4

Finley Marquis (Ft. Kent) — 12:34.5

Collin Harvey (Ft. Kent) — 13:00.2

Owen Tetlow (Caribou) — 13:13.4

Marcus Spahr (Madawaska) — 13:18.8

Jacob Bennett (Presque Isle) — 13:27.5

Noah Holland (Presque Isle) — 13:53.5

Pierce Gorneault (Caribou) — 14:05.7

Xander Jamieson (Caribou) — 14:23.7

Isaac Brissette (Caribou) — 14:53.6

Jack Bechtel (Caribou) — 14:56.5

Alexander Wasson (Presque Isle) — 15:12.2

Oliver Pelkey (Madawaska) — 15:43.5

Nolan Pelkey (Madawaska) — 15:52.3

Noah Plourde (Ft. Kent) — 16:31.4

Andre Caron (Ft. Kent) — 16:37.9

Zachariah Heidrich (Caribou) — 19:54.1

Valentyn Pickens (Presque Isle) — 20:17.7

Andrew Hewitt (Caribou) — 25:45.8

Girls Team Results

Caribou — 386

Ft. Kent — 376

Presque Isle — 282

Boys Team Results

Ft. Kent — 377

Presque Isle — 370

Caribou — 365

Madawaska — 265

Ft. Fairfield — 99