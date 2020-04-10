CDC Extends No Sail Order for Cruise Ships

On Thursday, April 9th, the Center for Disease Control announced the extension of their No Sail Order for Cruise Ships.

This order ceases operations of cruise ships in waters in which the United States may exert jurisdiction and requires that they develop a comprehensive, detailed operational plan approved by CDC and the USCG to address the COVID-19 pandemic through maritime focused solutions, including a fully implementable response plan with limited reliance on state, local, and federal government support. These plans would help prevent, mitigate, and respond to the spread of COVID-19, by:

Monitoring of passengers and crew medical screenings;

Training crew on COVID-19 prevention;

Managing and responding to an outbreak on board; and

Submitting a plan to USCG and CDC for review

This Order shall continue in operation until the earliest of three situations.