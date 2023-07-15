Boston Blasts 6 Home Runs and Beat the Chicago Cubs 8-3 Friday

The Boston Red Sox held their own version of the Home Run Derby Friday night, blasting 6 home runs and beat the Chicago Cubs 8-3 for their 6th straight victory at Wrigley Field.

The Red Sox didn't miss a beat coming off of the All-Star break, having not played since Sunday, July 9th.

Rafael Devers, 3-5 on the night, blasted 2 homers. The first in the 2nd inning a solo shot.

And then again in the 3rd inning, another solo homer. That was his 22nd of the season

Adam Duvall homered in the 2nd inning.

Tristan Casas 2-4, hit a solo homer in the 4th inning.

Justin Turner hit a 2-run homer in the 7th inning.

Yu Chang homered in the 9th inning.

Meanwhile on the mound Brayan Bello went 6.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 5, and didn't walk a batter. 2 of the hits he allowed were home runs.

Kenley Jansen. Boston's lone All-Star representative, came on in the 9th inning, recording the final out for his 20th save of the season.

Boston and Chicago will play game 2 of the 3-game series Saturday afternoon. The pregame starts at 1:20 p.m with the 1st pitch at 2:20 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Presque Isle.