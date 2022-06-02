Baseball & Softball Playoffs Set To Begin; Round of 16 Schedule

It's playoffs time

The high school baseball and softball playoffs begin on Monday June 6 across the state of Maine. For the second year in a row, the Maine Principals Association has opened up the tournament to all teams. There have been some schools that have opted out of the playoffs due to costs associated with travel.

Round of 16 Schedule

Games will be played on Monday and Tuesday, with quarterfinal rounds slated to begin on Thursday June 9. The schedule for teams from Aroostook County is as follows:

Monday June 6

Class C Baseball

#15 Narraguagas at #2 Fort Kent 1:30 p.m.

Class B Baseball

#10 Caribou at #7 MDI 3:00 p.m.

#15 Presque Isle at #2 Old Town 4:30 p.m.

Class B Softball

#15 Caribou at #2 Ellsworth 3:30 p.m.

Class C Softball

#11 Fort Kent at #6 Houlton 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday June 7

Class D Baseball

#9 Southern Aroostook at #8 PVHS 3:00 p.m.

#16 Jonesport-Beals at #1 Wisdom 3:00 p.m.

#15 Washburn at #2 Stearns 3:00 p.m.

#10 Madawaska at #7 Lee Academy 3:30 p.m.

#11 Hodgdon at #6 Katahdin 4:00 p.m.

#12 Fort Fairfield at #5 Woodland

#14 Van Buren at #3 Bangor Christian 7:00 p.m.

Class C Baseball

#12 Calais at #5 Houlton 5:30 p.m.

Class D Softball

Wisdom and Madawaska earn byes in the round of 16.

#11 Jonesport-Beals at #6 Southern Aroostook 12:30 p.m.

#14 Central Aroostook at #3 Hodgdon 4:00 p.m.

#13 East Grand at #4 Stearns

#10 Ashland at #7 Katahdin

Class B Softball

#9 Presque Isle at #8 Winslow 8:00 p.m.