Winter sports are underway across Aroostook County, and our second Winter Athlete of the Week winner is in.

Congratulations to Caribou's Lilly Bell for being named Winter Week Two Athlete of the Week. Lilly had two strong performances, including a 22 point game to help lead the Lady Vikings to two wins this past week.

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, with nominations and voting shining a spotlight on the student-athletes who set the tone early and make an impact for their teams.

Congratulations to all of Week Two's nominees:

Cruze Casavant - Presque Isle High School

Ava Lerman - Wisdom High School

Aleah Rideout - Presque Isle High School

Cyran Ciarleglio - Hodgdon High School

Lilly joins Presque Isle's Lucas Wood on the Athlete of the Week Honor Roll for the winter sports season. Congratulations again to Lilly Bell, Winter Week Two Athlete of the Week!

Winter Week Three Athlete of the Week nominations are open until Sunday! Click HERE to nominate a student athlete today!

Have a highlight or photos to share of events you've seen? Click HERE and share!

Proudly presented by Northern Maine Community College! To learn more about NMCC and what they are contributing to the community, follow them HERE

Proudly presented by Richardson's in Patten! For information on how to improve your lakeside, shorefront, or camp properties with Wave Armor and Floe, visit Richardson's today!