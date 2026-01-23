Winter sports are rolling along across Aroostook County, and the Winter Week Six Athlete of the Week winner is in.

✅ Winner: Wisdom’s Ava Lerman

✅ Week 6 highlight: 26 points in a Lady Pioneer win

✅ Milestone: 10th 20-point game of the season

Congratulations to Wisdom High School’s Ava Lerman, our Winter Week Six Athlete of the Week. Ava delivered again this past week with a 26-point performance in a Lady Pioneer win, marking her 10th game of the season scoring 20+ points.

Night after night, she’s been one of the most consistent scorers in The County — and a steady leader for Wisdom as winter sports keep building momentum.

How Athlete of the Week is decided

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, with nominations and voting shining a spotlight on student-athletes who make an impact — through big performances, steady leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

Week 6 Nominees

Congratulations to all of this week’s nominees:

Mason Pelletier

Kasen Bua

Tobias Naranja

Harleigh Allen

Madison Parks

Winter Athlete of the Week Honor Roll

Ava now joins Van Buren's Emily Lapierre, Wisdom’s Peyton Roy, Caribou’s Landon Belanger, Presque Isle’s Lucas Wood, and Caribou’s Lilly Bell on the Winter Athlete of the Week honor roll as the season continues to build momentum.

Congratulations again to Ava Lerman, your Winter Week Six Athlete of the Week!

