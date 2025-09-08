The fall sports season is heating up, and so are the performances from athletes across our region. From the first whistle to the final buzzer, these students gave it their all and earned recognition as this week’s Athlete of the Week nominees.

Here are the standouts up for your vote:

⚡ Owen Corrigan - Caribou High School – Scored six goals in a Viking win

⚡ Maggie Mahan - Central Aroostook High School – Tallied five goals in a Lady Panther win

⚡ Madeline Martin - Fort Kent Community High School – Scored four times and assisted on another goal in a Lady Warrior win

⚡ Calvin Richardson - Katahdin High School – Scored two goals and assisted on three others in a Cougar win

⚡ Ava Ezell - Hodgdon High School – Scored five unassisted goals in a Lady Hawk win

⚡ Michael Fizpatrick - Hodgdon High School - Tallied four goals in a Hawk win

Voting opens today and will remain live until Thursday at noon. You are able to vote once per day! The athlete with the most community support will be announced as the winner on Friday morning on the morning Sports Report on all three Townsquare radio stations, and on 1019therock.com!

This week’s group showcases the heart, hustle, and dedication of our student-athletes, each making a powerful impact in their own way. Cast your vote, share with friends and family, and let’s celebrate the performances that make local sports so exciting.

Any results/photos you'd like to share? Send them HERE!

Proudly presented by Northern Maine Community College! Launch your future on your terms. NMCC in Presque Isle offers fully online and hybrid learning opportunities. Visit NMCC.edu and explore programs that fit your life.