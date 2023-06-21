Arroyo’s 5 Hits, 4 RBIs Keys Red Sox 10-4 Win Over Twins Tuesday
Christian Arroyo wasn't originally in Tuesday's starting lineup. Red Sox Nation has to be happy that he was added late to replace Pablo Reyes, as he went 5-5, driving in 4 runs. The Red Sox won their 6th straight game, beating Minnesota 10-4.
Reyes was a late scratch because of abdominal soreness. Arroyo had a double, and a solo home run, his 3rd of the season.
Adam Duvall hit his 5th homer in the 4th inning.
Masataka Yoshida went 3-5 and hit his 8th homer of the season in the 8th inning.
Justin Turner was 2-3 with his 16th double of the season.
Kutter Crawford cruised through 5.0 innings to pick up the win and is now 2-3 on the season. He struck out 6, and allowed 6 hits, but no runs.
Brennan Bernadino pitched a scoreless 6th inning, striking out 2 and walking 1.
Corey Kluber was brought in to pitch the final 3 innings. with Boston leading 8-0. He gave up 3 home runs and 4 runs on 5 hits to pick up an ugly save.
Boston is now 39-35 and a half game out of being out of last place. They are also just 1.5 games out of the 3rd and final wild card spot.
Boston and Minnesota will play game 3 of the 4-game series Wednesday night. The pregame starts at 6:40 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:40 p.m. Hear the game Downeast on AM 1370 and in Aroostook County on 101.9 The Rock.