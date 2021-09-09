Arrest Made in Infant’s Death, Turner, Maine

A 27-year-old man was charged and arrested Wednesday, September 8, 2021 with with Depraved Indifference Murder and Manslaughter in the death of a two month old infant on July 22, 2020.

Detectives from the Maine State Police and Deputies from the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Department arrested Trevor Averill at his Buckfield home Wednesday afternoon.

The case goes back to July 2020 with a report of two month old Harper Averill in medical distress at 592 North Parish Road in Turner, Maine. The Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office responded to the call where Deputies assisted first responders with CPR. An ambulance took Harper to Maine Medical Center. He died due to his injuries, said police. An autopsy was done by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

The case has been investigated for 13 months as Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit South and the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Department worked together with other agencies including Spurwink services, Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, and the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

The case was presented to a Androscoggin County Grand Jury, Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

