Aroostook League Names Spring 2022 All-Aroostook Athletes

Aroostook League Names Spring 2022 All-Aroostook Athletes

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Awards season continues

The spring sports season for most high school athletes is now complete and they are off to their summer vacations and training. On Thursday the Aroostook League announced the Spring 2022 All-Aroostook Athletes.  

The Aroostook League recognized athletes from baseball, softball, tennis, track and field. Congratulations to the following athletes named to the Spring 2022 All-Aroostook:  

Class B/C Softball 

Caribou: Hannah Beauchamp, Saffayla Durepo, Gabrielle Sutherland, Jillian Zeigler 

Fort Kent: Larissa Daigle, Darci Pelletier 

Houlton: Bre Barton, Olivia Henderson, Maddie Marino, Emma Swallow, Drew Warman 

Presque Isle: Myah Bragdon, Jocelyn Gagnon, Kiley Howlett, Abby Johnston, Courtney Kane 

Class D Softball 

Ashland: Kayla MacLean, Sidney St. Peter 

Central Aroostook: Anna Kilcollins 

East Grand: Emma Davis, Madison Napoli 

Fort Fairfield: Kassidy Gorneault 

Hodgdon: Marissa Dow, Delany Little, Aleyah Matheson, Sadie Thompson 

Katahdin: Maizy Cullen, Makayla Hartsgrove, Jayden Stevens 

Southern Aroostook: Jennah Brooks, Madison Russell 

Wisdom/Madawaska: Olivia Ouellette, Autumn Roy, Lilly Roy 

Class B/C Baseball 

Caribou: Bryce Dillon, Grif McNeal, Matt Pelletier, Jaden Picard 

Fort Kent: Austin Delisle, Ethan Raymond, Will Roy 

Houlton/GHCA: Silas Graham, Garret Harvey, Cody Johnston, Collin Moody, Brock Thompson;  

Presque Isle: Evan Chapman, Jackson Maynard, Ethan Shaw 

Class D Baseball 

Central Aroostook: Jonathan McDonald 

Fort Fairfield: Joel Cormier 

Hodgdon: Drew Duttweiler, Oisin Gardiner, Troy Hipsley, Lucas Matheson 

Katahdin: Justin Hurlbert, Jeffrey Martin, Joshua Martin 

Madawaska: Ian Beaulieu, Carsen Cyr 

Southern Aroostook: Chris Caswell, AJ Lewis, Camden Porter 

Van Buren: Noah Martin, Quinn Smith 

Washburn/Easton: Blake King 

Wisdom: Carter Pelletier, Michael Roach, Sam Roy 

Track Events – Girls 

Caribou: Brianna Levesque 

Fort Fairfield: Skyler Oakes 

Fort Kent: Emma Landry 

Houlton/GHCA: Elena Ardell, Isabella Ardell, Abigail Duff, Teanne Ewings, Natalie Johnson, Leanne Ross 

Presque Isle: Cassidy Carlisle, Addison Clairmont, Reagen Deschene, Neve Guerrette 

Field Events – Girls 

Fort Fairfield: Eva Callioras 

Houlton/GHCA: Jayden Swimm 

MSSM: Cecilia Corey 

Presque Isle: Taylor Doyen 

Track and Field – Girls 

Fort Kent: Nancy Martin, Lilly Oliver, Amarli Weaver 

Houlton/GHCA: Ariana Ardell 

Presque Isle: Jayden Harvell, Anna Jandreau 

Howard Lello 2022 Track Champion Award: Teanne Ewings, Houlton/GHCA 

Track Events – Boys 

Caribou: Michael Cyr, James Cherrier, George Ferland, Ephram Willey 

Houlton/GHCA: Daniel Ross 

Presque Isle: Brayden Castonguay, Josh Keiser, Jaron Leach, Benjamin Willey 

Field Events – Boys 

MSSM: Sam Cullins, Raymond Dulac 

Presque Isle: Quinn Demerchant, Xavier McAtee 

Track and Field Events – Boys 

Caribou: Edward Cooley, Evan Durepo, Mason St. Peter 

Fort Fairfield: Micah Daigle 

Houlton/GHCA: Samuel Duff 

Presque Isle: Malachi Cummings, Jack Lamoreau, Jonah Roy 

Benjamin Turner Emery Plourde 2022 Track Champion Award: Evan Durepo, Caribou 

Tennis Singles – Girls 

Caribou: Ashlyn Bouchard 

Fort Kent: Anah Albert 

Madawaska; Hannah Blanchette 

Presque Isle: Madison Hedrich 

Van Buren/Wisdom: Kylie Laplante 

Tennis Doubles – Girls 

Caribou: Naomi Cote and Emmie McIntyre 

Fort Kent: Logan Stedt and Shelby Theriault 

Houlton/GHCA: Cindy Hannigan and Mariah Peterson 

Presque Isle: Rossalyn Buck and Isabella Keegan 

Tennis Singles – Boys 

Caribou: Abe Bouchard 

Fort Kent: Collin Bennet 

Madawaska: Sam Lausier 

Presque Isle: Landon Thompson 

Van Buren/Wisdom: Jordan Clavette, Xavier Deschaine 

Tennis Doubles – Boys 

Fort Kent: Quinn Michaud and Connor Voisine 

Madawaska: Ian Beaulieu and Carsen Cyr;  

Presque Isle: Jack Buck and Ben Flannery 

Van Buren/Wisdom: Mikail Deschaine and Blake Martin

Ellsworth-Lawrence Class B North Semifinals

The Ellsworth Eagles took on the Lawrence Bulldogs Saturday afternoon, June 11th in the Class B North Semifinals
Filed Under: Local Sports
Categories: Articles, Local News, Local News Today, Maine News, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top