Aroostook County Soccer Scores and Recaps From Wednesday

Wednesday's soccer action in Aroostook County

The Katahdin Cougars girls’ varsity soccer team has racked up the miles on the roads of Aroostook County through their first five games of the season. Four of their five games have been on the road and on Wednesday they made the trip to Limestone to play the MSSM Penguins.

Quick hitting Cougars

Katahdin struck early with a goal by Hunter Hartsgrove just seven minutes into gameplay. The two teams would exchange scoring opportunities throughout the first half. The score remained 1-0 until MSSM was able to tie the game on a goal by Mia Shaw on a breakaway with just 2.6 seconds remaining in the first half.

After 90 minutes of play, we end in a tie

Neither team was able to score in the first thirty minutes of the second half until MSSM took a 2-1 lead with just over 8 minutes remaining. Shelby Carson found herself in the right place at the right time, scoring the MSSM goal off a rebound from a shot by Aubrey Ainsworth. Katahdin quickly responded and tied the game when Hartsgrove scored her second goal of the game with around seven minutes remaining in regulation. The game would go to double-overtime and finish with a 2-2 tie. MSSM goalkeeper Elena Wirth made two saves on four shots, while her counterpart Emma Schmidt made fifteen saves on seventeen shots for Katahdin.

Up next and other scores from around The County

Limestone MSSM is now 2-0-1 on the season and will play at Hodgdon on Saturday. Katahdin is now 0-4-1 and will play East Grand next Tuesday. Thank you to Lucas Hafford for sending us the details of today's games.

In other soccer action on Wednesday, the Fort Kent girls traveled and defeated Caribou by a score of 4-1. Fort Kent is now 4-3 and will prepare for a game next week with the Presque Isle Wildcats. Caribou falls to 0-5 and will travel to play Old Town on Saturday.

Presque Isle travels; CA & Fort Fairfield teams split.

The Presque Isle girls traveled to play a Class B North favorite, Hermon, and the Hawks picked up a 7-1 win over the Wildcats. Now at 3-3 on the season, Presque Isle will look to get back into the win column on Saturday when they travel to Foxcroft Academy. The Central Aroostook girls defeated Fort Fairfield by a score of 4-2, improving the Panthers record to 5-3. CA will play Southern Aroostook on Friday and Fort Fairfield will host Easton. In the boys' game, Fort Fairfield picked up a 5-0 win, improving to 4-3 on the season. Central Aroostook is now 2-6 in Class D North.

Brewer-Hampden Academy Girls' Soccer The Brewer Witches played host to Hampden Academy on Tuesday, September 13th at the Brewer Community School