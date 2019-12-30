An Up and Down Week for Gas Prices in New England

Depending on where you live in New England, your price at the pump for gasoline could have gone up or fallen off a bit.

According to the survey from GasBuddy.com, some saw a decrease, while other motorists saw a bit of an increase.

Here in the Pine Tree State, we saw a rise of less than a penny to an average price of $2.55 a gallon. In Presque Isle Monday afternoon, most stations were showing a price of $2.63 a gallon.

New Hampshire gas prices went up a bit, as well, increasing a penny to $2.46 a gallon. Vermont saw the only decrease over last week's prices, falling 1.8 cents to an average of $2.59 a gallon.