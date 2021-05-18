Ambulance Strikes Utility Pole on Route 1, Bridgewater, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance transporting a 12-year-old patient went off Route 1 in Bridgewater Monday night and struck a utility pole.

Police say an East Millinocket Ambulance swerved to avoid an animal and drove off the roadway. The ambulance hit a utility pole and ended up in the ditch with live electrical wires laying on top of the vehicle.

WAGM reports three people were trapped inside the ambulance until the utility company arrived to clear the electrical hazard. The driver of the ambulance, 68-year-old Robert Bean of Lincoln, and his two passengers, including a 12-year-old patient were not injured.

Bridgewater and Monticello Fire Department, Central Aroostook Ambulance Service and Versant Power all responded to the crash.

The East Millinocket Ambulance had major front end damage and had to be towed away. Route 1 was shut down for about a half-hour while the scene was cleared.