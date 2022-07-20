Powerful Storm Leaves Damage in its Wake in Aroostook County

A line of severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines in central Aroostook County late Tuesday afternoon, leading to scattered power outages and the closure of some roads.

In Bridgewater, trees were toppled onto the Boundary Line Road and the Bridgewater Corner Road, making the Bridgewater port of entry inaccessible from either side for a time last evening. These photos were taken along the nearby Snow Road.

Bridgewater Fire Chief Troy Bradstreet reported the road to the U.S./Canadian border was cleared by around 7:45 p.m. although he said the Bridgewater Corner Road was expected to remain closed until sometime on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Office in Caribou issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Aroostook County at 3:55 p.m Tuesday. Residents from Oxbow to Monticello reported outages and sporadic damage to trees and some properties.

The Bridgewater area seemed to experience the most damage from Tuesday's storm and the cleanup continues today.

The National Weather Service Office in Caribou posted photos and videos sent in from Aroostook County residents to record the storm damage.

A line of strong thunderstorms recently passed over our office, and is now exiting the state to the east. What have you... Posted by US National Weather Service Caribou ME on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

