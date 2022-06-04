All Six New England States Ranked by Their Obesity Rate
America has an obesity problem. According to stateofchildhoodobesity.org in 2020, obesity rates exceeded 35% in 16 states. According to the CDC, in March of 2020, the United States as a whole had an obesity rate of 41.9%.
You don't need me to tell you that being obese comes with all sorts of possible medical issues like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and even some types of cancer. But how are we doing here in New England with our obesity rates and how do they compare to the rest of the country?
There's good news and bad news. The good news is that all New England states are lower than the lastest nation obesity rates, but the bad news is none are in the top 50% of lowest obesity rates.
We've taken the data provided by stateofchildhoodobesity.org and ranked each of the six states in New England by their obesity rate, lowest to highest and I have to admit I was surprised at the results.
#6 - Massachusetts - 22.9% - State Rank: 49
This was the surprising part to me. Of all the states in New England, Massachusetts was not only the least obese in New England, but was 49th out of 50 states with the least obese population. I guess they're drinking mostly Natty Light.
#5 - Vermont - 26.3% - State Rank: 43
Vermont is at number 5 in New England with a 26.3% obesity rate. About where I expected.
#4 - Connecticut - 29.2% - State Rank: 38
When we get to Connecticut, they jump ahead 3.1% over Vermont's obesity rates at 29.2%
#3 - New Hampshire - 29.9% - State Rank: 37
New Hampshire is just slightly more obese than Connecticut at 29.9%.
#2 - Rhode Island - 30.1% - State Rank: 36
Rhode Island follows New Hampshire each ranked 37th and 36th respectively.
#1 - Maine - 31% - State Rank: 29
This is what you want to be #1 in, but Maine leads the New England states with the highest obesity rate at an even 31% a full 1.1% over second place Rhode Island. If there's any good news, it's that Maine is still ranked in the lower half of the list of most obese states at 29.
