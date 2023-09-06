A 47-year-old woman died and four were injured in a crash Monday evening after a truck driven by a 37-year-old man from East Millinocket drove the wrong way on a New York Interstate.

East Millinocket man Injured and New York Woman Died in Crash

Brian M. O’Leary suffered serious injuries and was airlifted in “very critical condition.” Kathy J. Groshans from Port Henry, New York was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Interstate 87 in Lewis, New York around 7:43 pm.

Maine Man Going Wrong Way on New York Interstate

New York State Troopers were trying to stop O’Leary in his 2019 Ford F150 from going the wrong way on the Interstate, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Four People in Truck: 4-Year-Old and 7-Year-Old Injured

Four people were in the black 2019 Dodge Ram driven by 66-year-old Dale N. Groshans from Port Henry. He suffered a head injury in the collision and was taken to the hospital. Also in the truck was a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy who were both airlifted and are in stable condition, according to police.

Crash Investigation Updates

The crash remains under investigation. Updates to this news story will be posted when more information is released.

