‘Blazing Hot Fire’ Destroys Home in East Millinocket, Maine

Fire officials said a pellet stove was the probable cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Birch Street in East Millinocket on Saturday.

A Pellet Stove was the Probable Cause of the Fire

The first floor of the house was completely engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on the scene around noon, said the Millinocket Fire Chief, Rob McGraw.

First Floor Engulfed in Flames

Firefighters contained the spread of the a “blazing hot fire” as it started to spread to the second floor of the residence. Heat from the fire was so hot, it was melting the siding of the other neighbors’ homes, said McGraw.

Two Cats Died in the Fire

Two cats died in the fire. No other injuries were reported. One person was displaced as a result of the damage, according to WGME News.

Birch Street was Closed and has Reopened

Birch Street in East Millinocket was closed as fire crews worked at the scene. The street was reopened as of 4:40 pm on Saturday.

Fire Chief Thanks Departments for Mutual Aid

Chief McGraw thanked fire departments and first responders from Medway, Millinocket, Lincoln, and Howland for their mutual aid in fighting the fire. He said, “There is no longer "we can do it all ourselves.” For crew safety we need regional assistance. Thank you all.”

