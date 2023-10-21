Maine Man Arrested for Police Chase, OUI, Assaulting Officer
A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday for OUI and assaulting an officer after he led police on a chase in Bucksport.
Police Pursuit
The East Millinocket Police Department said Ofc. Edson tried to stop Devin O’Brien from Bucksport on Popular Street after he saw him driving very “erratic and reckless.”
Drove Directly at Police
O’Brien did not stop and “continued to attempt to evade Ofc Edson driving reckless on several residential streets and at one point doing a U-turn in the road and driving directly toward the officer. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the area of the sports fields near Granite St School,” said police.
Suspect Assaulted Officer and Struggled with Taser
Ofc. Edison tried to take O’Brien into custody and “had to tackle him as he was trying to get into the officers cruiser.” O’Brien threatened the officer and “a physical altercation ensued where O’Brien assaulted Ofc. Edson by striking him in the face multiple times causing bleeding and injuries.”
Ofc, Edison then attempted to use his taser “to subdue O’Brien and a struggle ensued to regain control of the taser.”
Tried to Pull Officer's Gun from Holster and Neighbor Assists Police
A neighbor saw the altercation and helped Ofc. Edison. “O'Brien had a hold of the taser and the citizen had to help take the taser. O’Brien also was attempting to pull the officer’s service weapon from its holster.” He was arrested and transported to the East Millinocket Police Department.
3X Blood Alcohol Level
Police said “O’Brien was also under the influence of alcohol and had a blood alcohol almost two times the legal limit.” He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.
Officer Injured
Ofc. Edison was treated for his injuries at the Millinocket Regional Hospital. The East Millinocket Police thanked the neighbor who helped.
Previous Charges
At the time of the arrest, O’Brien was on bail Eluding, Reckless Conduct, Criminal Speeding, Driving to Endanger and Operating After Suspension.
Charges including OUI and Assault
He is facing new charges for Eluding, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, Assault on an Officer, Driving to Endanger, Operating After Suspension w/3 or More Priors, Reckless Conduct, Operating Under the Influence, Violation of Bail and Failure to Register Vehicle.
