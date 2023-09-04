28-Year-Old Man Drowned in Sebago Lake, Maine
A 28-year-old man from Portland drowned in Sebago Lake Sunday night, according to the Maine Warden Service. Ahmed Doale’s body was recovered at approximately 9:15 am on Monday morning.
Man Drowned in Sebago Lake
Doale and another person were on the lake in a 18-foot 1999 Regal boat around 8:30 pm Sunday when the boat broke down and drifted close to shore.
Jumped into Deep Water
Maine Warden Service Spokesperson, Mark Latti, said Doale jumped out of the boat to push it away from the shore “near a deep area of Sebago Lake State Park at the mouth of the Songo River.”
Witnesses Heard Yelling
Latti said Daole “did not know how to swim.” Witnesses called police after hearing yelling.
Body Found Monday Morning
First responders searched for Doale Sunday night but were not able to locate him. Divers and boats started searching again early Monday morning. Doale’s body was found and recovered in about eight feet of water about ten feet from shore.
Search and Recovery Teams
Officials on the scene included Maine Game Wardens, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, staff from the Sebago Lake State Park, Casco Fire Rescue, Raymond Fire Rescue, the Naples Fire Department, and Naples Marine Patrol.
