Man Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Maine
A man was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking and refusing to submit to arrest after a traffic stop where he gave police a false name and tried to flee.
Man with Warrant and Drugs Gave Police False name
The East Millinocket Police Department said the man was “unwilling to give proper identification, who for the purpose of this post will be named "John Doe." It was learned that this individual had a warrant for his arrest under a fake identity he has been using for quite some time.” Other people in the vehicle were properly identified.
Suspect Tried Flee and Struggled with Police
Sgt. Carlson and Ofc. Sirois tried to take “John Doe” into custody when he “attempted to pull away and run from officers. A physical struggle ensued and officers were able to take him into custody. Officers then located a large amount of suspected drugs concealed on his person.”
Drugs Seized
Police seized “over 220 grams of a combination of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl were seized in addition to a large amount of US Currency.”
Active Warrant under False Name
Police said “John Doe” had an active warrant under the stolen identity and “other criminal history.” He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and booked as “John Doe.”
Multiple Charges
He faces several charges including two counts of Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Drug Trafficking, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, Unsworn Falsification and Falsifying Physical Evidence. The investigation remains open.
