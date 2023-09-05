60-Year-Old Maine Man Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash
A 60-year-old man from Windham suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Naples. The accident happened around 1:30 pm on Acorn Road.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said he was riding his motorcycle on the narrow dirt road when he went around a sharp curve and collided with a pickup truck. No names were released.
Bystanders helped him at the scene of the crash and he was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to WGME News.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors. He was not wearing a helmet.
