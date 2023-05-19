42-year-old Maine Man Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking
A 42-year-old man from Windham has been arrested after he passed out at the wheel in Westbrook and police seized large amounts of drugs in his vehicle.
Man Passed Out in Car Arrested & Drugs Seized
Willard Adams was taken into custody on Saturday Police said he “woke up while the officers were present.”
Outstanding Warrants
Illegal substances were seen in the car and there were signs of drug use and possession. Adams also had multiple warrants for his arrest.
Fentanyl, Crack, Meth, Gun and Cash Seized
Police seized 180 grams of Fentanyl, 25 grams of Crack Cocaine, 9 grams of Methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm pistol and $939 in cash.
Suspect Facing Several Charges
Adams faces several charges including Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, 3 counts of Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Attaching False Plates.
