Man Died After Being Found Unresponsive in Bathroom in Caribou

Police said a man in his mid-30s has died after being found unresponsive Tuesday morning in the Tim Horton’s bathroom on Bennett Drive in Caribou.

Officers with the Caribou Police Department gave the man Narcan and performed first aid when they arrived on the scene, according to Channel X Radio.

First Responders Provided Aid

First Responders with the Caribou Fire & Ambulance did CPR and also provided aid. The male did not survive and died around 9:30 am on Tuesday. The man has not been identified.

Cause of Death Under Investigation

Police and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating to determine the cause of death. Police said they did not suspect foul play.

