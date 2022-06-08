3 Things Mainers Should Know About Dealing With Pollen on Cars

Every spring in Maine, that annoying, yellow pollen starts to coat our cars. Maine is the Pine Tree State after all and that's exactly where this annoying yellow junk comes from. It's nature trying to keep the pine tree alive, but it does collect all over our cars.

The battle never ends trying to keep your car clean and protected, but there are three things you should know about pollen and the effects it can have on your car.

1. Wash Your Car Often

This seems obvious, but the more you wash your car, the better when it comes to pollen. According to getspiffy.com, they recommend you wash your car regularly by hand if possible. They say that the acidity of pollen can stain or corrode your car's paint when water comes in contact with it. Washing regularly cleans that pollen away before it can be activated.

2. Change Your Cabin Air Filter

The cabin air filter is there to keep the stuff you don't want inside your car, out, like pollen. But a dirty air filter won't do a very good job of that. A clean air filter is always best and getspiffy.com recommends you change it every 12 months or 12,000 miles. But having it changed after the pollen season ends, is a pretty good idea too.

3. Don't Leave Your Windows Down

There's not much you can do to prevent getting pollen on your car, except keep it home in the garage and not drive it. However, if you leave your windows down, it really easy for the inside of your car to have a light coating of yellow dust as well, so keep those windows up during the pollen season, which usually ends by mid-June.

