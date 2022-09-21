Police say a 24-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash near Coles Island, N.B. last weekend.

Members of the Sussex RCMP responded to the collision between a car and a pickup truck near the intersection of Route 10 and Bagdad Road at around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Corporal Mark Ward of the Sussex Detachment.



Investigators say it appears the driver of the car, a 24-year old man from Mill Cove, N.B., made a sudden stop, and the truck collided with the rear-end of the car. The car then rolled into the ditch.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to hospital. The RCMP reports the 24-year-old man passed away from his injuries on Sunday.

The passenger in his car was also transported to hospital with what were considered minor injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the pickup was not injured in the crash, police said.

Fundraiser started to help family of young man who died in Coles Island crash

A Go Fund Me page to support the family of Mackenzie "Mack" Joseph Green has been set up by friends of the victim. Mackenzie Green was born in Plaster Rock, N.B.

The Coles Island Fire Department, Cumberland Bay Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick also provided emergency support at the crash site. A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death, Sgt. Ward said.

The investigation is ongoing. This article will be updated as new information comes to light.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.