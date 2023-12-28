The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said a 22-year-old woman died in a crash and a 20-year-old woman was seriously injured in China, Maine on Wednesday.

Driver Died at the Scene of the Crash

Faith Pomerleau from Winslow died after her Jeep Grand Cherokee went off Maple Ridge Road and hit a tree around 4:05 pm, according to WGME News.

Passenger Taken to Hospital with Serious Injuries

The 20-year-old passenger in the vehicle had serious injuries. She was transported to a local Augusta hospital and then taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment. Her name was not released.

Police: Speed and Alcohol Appear to be Factors

“Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash,” said the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

