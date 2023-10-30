18-Year-Old Woman Died and one Woman Seriously Injured in Crash
An 18-year-old woman died in a crash and another woman was seriously injured Thursday night in Chester.
The crash happened around 10:15 pm in the vicinity of 22 South Chester Road.
18-Year-Old Woman Died in Crash
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash. The other woman was transported by LifeFlight to the Penobscot Valley Hospital in Bangor. No additional information about the two women was released.
Law Enforcement Looking for Witness
Law enforcement is looking for a white Ford F 250 or a Ford F 350 as a potential witness. The truck had a load of hay and was covered by a black tarp, according to WGME News.
Call Police with Info
Contact Det. Sgt. John Trask with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 947-4585 if you have any information about the crash. Police said the case remains open.
