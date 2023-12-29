36-Year-Old Maine Woman Died after her Vehicle Hit a Tree

A 36-year-old woman died Thursday evening after a crash in the area of 599 Sokokis Avenue in Limington.

Maine Woman Died in Single-Vehicle Crash

The Maine State Police said Bobbie Goodwin from Hiram died at the scene of the accident. The incident happened around 3:54 pm.

Driver hit a Tree after Leaving the Road

“Goodwin was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox South on Sokokis Avenue when she crossed the center line and went off the left hand side of the road striking a tree,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Woman Died at the Scene of the Crash

Goodwin died at the scene after life saving measures were conducted, said Moss. She was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Get our free mobile app

Movies That Were Abandoned During Production and Never Finished These movies were started but never completed or released for a variety of reasons.