Fatal Crash Involving Pickup and Truck Hauling a Horse Trailer

One person died Thursday after a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup and a truck hauling a horse trailer on Boothby Road in Livermore.

Police: “Driving Erratically” and “Weaving”

The Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was reported to be “driving erratically prior to the crash and was weaving from lane to lane.”

Driver Died at the Scene

The driver had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC 3500 and draft horses in the trailer were not injured. Names, ages and sex have not been released until the families have been notified.

Police Looking for More Information

Boothby Road was closed for several hours and is now open to traffic. Contact Deputy Devon Bohacik at (207) 753-2599 if you have any information to share about the crash.

Law Enforcement and First Responders

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is reconstructing the accident with assistance from the Lewiston Police Department. Also on the scene was the Livermore Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance Service.

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S. Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche